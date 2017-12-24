01 / 11

The year 2017 has been an unconventional year for Bollywood were movies of A-listers failed to perform instead low budget films and newcomers came and went away with the crown. Almost a week away from the new year, here's a look back at the films made in 2017 which went by without much buzz. Surprisingly, it includes hyped up movies by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan too that were expected to do very well but instead bombed at the box office. . Check out the full list: