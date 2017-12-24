The year 2017 has been an unconventional year for Bollywood were movies of A-listers failed to perform instead low budget films and newcomers came and went away with the crown. Almost a week away from the new year, here's a look back at the films made in 2017 which went by without much buzz. Surprisingly, it includes hyped up movies by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan too that were expected to do very well but instead bombed at the box office. . Check out the full list:
Rangoon: The film was made with a budget of Rs 60 cr and could barely make Rs 20.68 cr. Th period drama created quite a buzz thanks to the union of stars like Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Vishal Bharadwaj. Even the rift between Shahid and Kangana and the buzz surrounding it too couldn't save it from going down.
Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif starrer is one of those unlucky films which inspite of getting decent reviews performed worst at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 130 cr, the film could only recover Rs 54.16 cr.
Raabta: This re-incarnation saga was so bad that inspite of being made with a budget of Rs 50 cr it could only recover Rs 25.67 cr. After giving a successful film like MS Dhoni, this was not what people had expected from this Sushanth Singh starrer.
Tubelight: Despite being a solo release this Eid, the Salman Khan film could not show its magic. Made with a budget of over Rs 135 cr, the film could only make Rs 119.26 cr.
Jab Harry Met Sejal: When Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Jodi met the national award nominated director Imtiaz Ali, people expected magic. But what happened was totally opposite. Made with a budget of over Rs 115 cr the film could only recover Rs 64.33 cr.
Chef: Saif Ali Khan after delivering a dud like Rangoon came back again with the offficial remake of Chef. The film made a meagre sum of Rs 6.37 cr.
A Gentleman: The action thriller starring Siddharth Malhotra and Jaqueline Fernandez came and hardly made any buzz. The film happened to make only Rs 20.59 cr.
Sarkar 3: Despite starring Amitabh Bachchan, this was one of the biggest duds of 2017. Though Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam, made for a powerful cast, but alas, it was all in vain. This film earned only Rs 9.93 cr.
Begum Jaan: The entertainment girl Vidya Balan had stakes high with this Bollywood remake of Bengali film Rajkahini starring Rituparana Sengupta in the same role. Unfortunately inspite of decent reviews, the women-centric film failed to draw audience and earned Rs 20.91 cr.
Bhoomi: The film marked the comeback of Bollywood's Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt, but did he impress? The box office collection answers the question. The film merely raked in Rs 10.63 cr