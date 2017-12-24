As we are on the verge of pulling the curtains on the year 2017, it is time to look at the Hollywood movies that have made a mark this year. As per trade analysts, 2017 wasn't very good for Hollywood. Many movies fell flat at the box office like The Mummy, whereas there were some unexpected successes like that of Wonder Woman and Logan. Let's check IMDb's list for the top 10 movies of the year:
02 / 11
Blade Runner 2049: At the 10th spot is the sequel to one of the greatest science-fiction films ever made. Director Denis Villeneuve delivered a worthy successor, which included solid performances from Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.
03 / 11
Thor: Ragnarok: The ninth place goes to the third in Thor series. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. It also proved to be the funniest installment in the Thor series.
04 / 11
Alien: Covenant: Ridley Scott’s second prequel to Alien was back in the monster business, after taking a more subtle approach in Prometheus. Despite a disappointing box-office performance, a third film in this trilogy of prequels is planned for 2019.
05 / 11
Split: Touted as M.Night Shyamalan's best till date, Split takes the 7th place on the list. It is the the story of three girls who are kidnapped by a man (James McAvoy) with 23 distinct personalities and must escape before the emergence of frightful 24th.
06 / 11
Justice League: The big screen team-up of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg, made this one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2017.
07 / 11
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The return of Star Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Baby Groot managed to surpass its predecessor by hitting $863.6 million. The surprise hit Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, ranked third at the worldwide box office that year with takings of more than $733 million.
08 / 11
Logan: Hugh Jackman's Logan was an R-rated drama of a broken man in his twilight days, with one final shot at redemption. It proved a critical success and a box-office smash. It is at the 4th place on the list.
09 / 11
Beauty and the Beast: This remake of one of the most loved Disney classics is one of IMDb’s most popular movies of 2017. The casting of Harry Potter star Emma Watson as Belle also helped propel the movie to the top of this year’s box office, taking a massive $1.26 billion around the world.
10 / 11
Wonder Woman: In a film like Batman v Superman, Gal Gadot’s cameo as Wonder Woman in the climax of the film was lauded almost universally.The film also helped position Gadot as IMDb’s top star of 2017.
11 / 11
And ruling the list at number 1 position is It. The movie about a group of young friends plagued by visions of a creepy clown has since smashed all box-office records for horror movies and is the most successful Stephen King adaptation to date, taking $694 million at the worldwide box office.