01 / 11

Our very own 'Virushka' are the flavour of the season. After hosting their first grand reception in the country on December 21 at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in the national capital Delhi, it's now the time for the second reception in Mumbai that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities and cricketers. And the venue for the grand reception is the luxurious St.Regis hotel in Lower Parel. The party will be held at the Astor Ballroom on December 26. Check out the grand venue for an even grander reception: