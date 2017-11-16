Tumhari Sulu Box Office Prediction: Kahaani star Vidya Balan is all set to hit the silver screen with director Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu on November 17. This will be Balan's second movie this year as Begum Jaan was released in the month of April. Tumhari Sulu is the story of a happy-go-lucky housewife, Sulochana (who is fondly known as Sulu) and how her lfe changes after she finds her calling. Tumhari Sulu is not the only film to be in the theatres tomorrow, Hollywood biggie Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan starrer Aksar 2 will also be released tomorrow. Even though Justice League features stars like ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and other, it is likely to face a tough competition by the Vidya Balan starrer on Day 1. However, Aksar 2 will probably be on the backfoot on the opening day itself. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)