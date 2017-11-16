02 / 4

Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan in this film will be sharing screen space with Manav Kaul. The film is the story of a simple-minded woman, who is a homemaker by day and a sensuous RJ by night. The film has already created a much-needed buzz among the audience and it is just a matter of 24 hrs to know how much it garners. The film may earn in the region of Rs 3 cr, which may go up much higher because of 2 reasons: 1) It is a comedy and as Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 show, 2017 is the year of comedies and 2) Vidya generally gets good word of mouth reviews and this may well boost the earnings to as high as Rs 8 crore on the first day. It is her movie to make or break. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)