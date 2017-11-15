01 / 6

For some reason, Bollywood has always been apprehensive about venturing into unorthodox genres. For example, horror comedy has been a genre, very few directors have laid their hands on. But with the grand success of Golmaal Again much to everyone's disbelief, directors, in that case, might receive a boost. Though Golmaal Again has been highlighted more so because of its box office success, there were other films as well which have been directed n the same line but somehow failed to create the box office magic. As Golmaal Again goes on to become the first ever horror comedy Bollywood film to enter the coveted Rs 200 cr club, here's a look at other films of the genre and how they fared at the box office: (Bollywood Hungama)