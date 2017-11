03 / 5

Qarib Qarib Singlle, that has Irrfan Khan in the important role has so far earned 8.05 crore. On Sunday the film has earned 3.50 crore. The film that was released this Friday, is getting great reviews from across the country. Considering the fact this Tanuja Chandra film is a small budget project, the film is expected to do better in coming days. On the first day of its release the film had earned Rs 1.75 crore but went on to earn Rs 4.80 crore on Saturday.