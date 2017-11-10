It is nothing short of astonishing that Golmaal Again has been able to power to the front of the box office collections list. This Ajay Devgn starrer has left behind other superstars like Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan. In the process, the longevity of the film has been extended and the money is rolling in weeks after release while others have fallen by the wayside, including new releases. Now Golmaal Again is on the cusp of entering the Rs 200 cr club! (Bollywood Hungama)
Golmaal Again box office collections: This spectacular movie, made in comedy-horror genre, did not really go down well with critics, but that does not seem to have affected its run at the BO. The film that also stars Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu, Johny Lever and Neil Nitin Mukesh, has been able to collect Rs 197.94 cr. (Bollywood Hungama)
Secret Superstar box office collections: This Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer was definitely expected to enter the Rs 100 cr club. Most of the critics had said that the movie is excellent even though Aamir himself had just 30 minutes of screen time. It barely managed to cross the half-way mark. The film has collected Rs 60.84 cr in its lifetime. (Bollywood Hungma)
Ittefaq box office collections: By all acounts, this movie was not expected to go this distance. It has managed to haul in Rs 23.65 cr in its lifetime. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, Mandira Bedi, Himanshu Kohli and Ajay Jadhav. The cast was great, but the attendance at cinemas stayed thin. (Bollywood Hungama)
Judwaa 2 box office collections: This was a surprise winner in 2017. The movie stayed in cinemas for 5 weeks and pulled in a lifetime collection of Rs 138.47 cr! However, its sheen was taken away by the success of Golmaal Again. Its cast includes Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher. It was based on an earlier film that starred Salman Khan. (Bollywood Hungama)
Chef box office collections: This Saif Ali Khan starrer was not expected to do well and it did not. The content was just not exciting enough. It managed to collect a mere Rs 6.37 cr and in the process dented Saif's reputation a little bit. (Bollywood Hungama)