It is nothing short of astonishing that Golmaal Again has been able to power to the front of the box office collections list. This Ajay Devgn starrer has left behind other superstars like Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan. In the process, the longevity of the film has been extended and the money is rolling in weeks after release while others have fallen by the wayside, including new releases. Now Golmaal Again is on the cusp of entering the Rs 200 cr club! (Bollywood Hungama)