05 / 6

Golmaal Again – 6.76 mil. USD: After opening to a good response from the audience, Golmaal Agan continued to do brisk business on the Box Office and thus emerged as one of the most successful films of 2017. Released on October 20, 2017, the film has managed to earn Rs 195.77 cr on the Box Office and a business of 6.76 million on the overseas market. The film is still garnering big numbers, but whether it can beat Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is quite debatable. However, it still has a chance to take a shot at overtaking Tubelight. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)