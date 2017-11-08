Secret Superstar Box Office Collection hits Rs 38 cr mark, may beat Judwaa 2: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer now 6th in 2017 overseas list

Produced with a strict budget of Rs 15 crore, Secret Superstar came across as one of the profitable movies of 2017. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Secret Superstar released a while back and it has managed to have earnings of Rs. 38.28 cr overseas. This Diwali release locked horns with the multi starrer film Golmaal Again, yet the movie managed to hold its own at the box office even though it did not manage to get anywhere near the succes of Golmaal Again, which is inching its way to Rs 200 cr mark (India market). (photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Even though the Aamir Khan - Zaira Wasim starrer didn't compare well with the business of the other release, the movie has managed to please the audience abroad and has managed to be the sixth highest grosser of 2017 in the overseas markets. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

At the close of the third weekend in the overseas marker Secret Superstar has managed to rake in approximately USD 5.92 million [Rs. 38.28 cr]. Though the list is firmly led by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had collected 13.5 mil. USD. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Raees is followed by Jab Harry Met Sejal that collected 10 mil. USD. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)