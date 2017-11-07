Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty turns 36 today, here are top 5 movies which you just can’t afford to miss
Baahubali: The Begining: South Indian movie sensation Anushka Shetty is celebrating her 36th birthday today (November 7). The beautiful actress has given some extraordinary performances on the big screen. Her biggest strength is that she can play glam and de-glam roles with equal brilliance. So, here is a look at the five best performances of Anushka Shetty. The first one has to be her performance in the much-celebrated movie at the box-office, Baahubali: The Begining. Anushka Shetty's performance as the tattered princess, Devasena, with the unbreakable spirit is definitely commendable. (Source: PTI)
Baahubali: The Conclusion: The audience stood in awe after watching the wonderful performance of Anushka Shetty in Baahubali 2. She went an extra mile to enact her character in the movie. She even took special training and strict diet to fit in the role of a warrior princess. The stunning chemistry between Anushka and the lead actor of the movie, Prabhas also succeeded in enchanting the audience. (Source: PTI)
Arundhati: When we talk about the best movies of Anushka Shetty, missing Arundhati will surely be a big mistake. The 2009 Telugu fantasy movie, which became one of the top grosser of the Telugu industry, saw Anushka Shetty at her best. The movie, which shows a brave queen battling an evil mystic, ruled the hearts of the viewers. The critics and the masses loved the performance of Anushka Shetty in the movie equally. (Source: PTI)
Vaanam: Anushka Shetty surprised everyone with the role that she played in Vaanam which released in 2011. Anushka was outstanding as a sex worker as she was able to bring out a life-like performance on screen. The actress effectively conveyed joy, helplessness, agony and anger in the movie. (Source: PTI)
God's Own Child: One of the best and earnest performances of Anushka Shetty came in God's Own Child which revolved around the life of a mentally challenged man. (Source: PTI)
