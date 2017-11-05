Golmaal Again box office collections vs Judwaa 2, others: At Rs 188.65 cr, Ajay Devgn rules

Comedy caper, Golmaal Again has changed the game at the box office by becoming the highest grossing film of 2017. By the end of the third-week, Ajay Devgn starrer has earned Rs 188.65 crore and is still keeping the ticket counter ticking away merrily. Looking at the figures, it seems the movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. It would be interesting to see whether a movie of this nature will manage to cross the Rs 300 crore milestone. Here are few other movies, which garnered decent numbers at the box-office recently.(Image: IE)

Ittefaq, directed by the duo Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, garnered Rs 4.05 crores on the first day of its release. According to the tweet of Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie started off slow and then picked up the pace by the evening. However, the movie was not promoted in a pompous manner and it is speculated that the earning will grow by the end of this week. On Saturday the move garnered Rs 4.05 cr. (Image: IE)

Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan and Zaria Wasim starrer, Secret Superstar had created a lot of buzz for the role of a girl who aspired to be a singer. Despite having an obstinate father, how the girl finds her way and fulfils her dream is a complete journey in itself. The movie was released on Diwali and did well enough at the box office, even though it was roundly thrashed by the Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again. The movie has earned the total of Rs 56.54 crores. (Image: IE)

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, a rom-com, had created its magic at the box office too. The movie was released on September 29 and was listed as the second highest grosser then afet Baahubali 2 in India. The movie saw Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film had set a milestone, which is now broken by Golmaal Again. The total box office collection of the movie is Rs 138.47 crore. (Image: IE)