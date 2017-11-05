Golmaal Again box office collection: Sizzling Ajay Devgn beats Shahrukh Khan, takes 2017 worldwide BO crown at Rs. 283.71 cr
Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is smashing box office records and has now topped the list of highest worldwide grossers of 2017, leaving Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees behind - Devgn had already beaten SRK in the Indian market. The movie has dominated the box office and is showing no sign of slowing down despite a number of new releases hitting cinemas this week. (Image: IE)
Golmaal Again has shown phenomenal growth and has earned about Rs 283.71 cr gross worldwide. Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, the movie has surpassed Raees figures and continues to be running in the theatres. (Image: bollywoodhungama.com)
The list of top 5 worldwide grossers of 2017 goes like this - Golmaal Again has Rs. 283.71 cr, Raees has Rs. 281.44 cr, Judwaa 2 has Rs. 217.56 cr, Tubelight has Rs. 211.14 cr., Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has Rs. 210.94 cr. (Image: bollywoodhungama.com)
Golmaal Again box office collections are expected to keep weaving their magic at the ticket counters and it is now being speculated that it will very soon cross the milestone of Rs 300 crore too. (Image: bollywoodhungama.com)
Along with the original gang of Golmaal which includes Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi, what's new about 'Golmaal Again' is the presence of Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. The latter majorly known for her serious roles. Now, it is to be seen whether the movie will manage to surpass the milestone of Rs 300 crore and make another massive record for others to beat.(Image: IE)
