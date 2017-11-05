These Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma photos will give you serious relationship goals

Birthdays have always been a pompous affair for the celebrities and when the birthday boy is non-other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli, need we say more? Virat has always been on the cusp of media attention since the onset of his cricketing career. Be it for his spectacular on-field performance or his alleged link-up rumours, he never let the buzz around him die down. One thing besides his career which has always kept him under the media radar is his alleged link up with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Undoubtedly both make an extremely cute couple and have been spotted partying, dining and even vacaying together. On Virat Kohli's birthday lets take a look at some candid moments of this adorable couple:

Recently the couple was seen in an ad film together and oh they looked so good! Their off-screen charm was extended on screen as well and you can hardly take your eyes of this couple talking about wedding vows.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became a part of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech marriage together. They were even seen shaking a leg with the newly married couple. And as a matter of fact when Virat hits the dance floor very few can match up to his dancing capabilities, isn't it?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted together during one of his matches. (PTI)

A still from the couple's recently shot ad film.

Just a year back on this day, Virat Kohli spent his birthday at Rajkot with Anushka Sharma.

When it comes to public appearances, the couple is not daunted by the unwanted media attention. They are frequently seen going to movie premieres, parties and award functions together.

It will be incorrect to say that the couple had a smooth love life. The couple had their bit of bumpy ride when almost a year back there were rumours of the couple calling it quits. But as they say, all's well that ends well. The couple made a comeback and we are more than happy for them!