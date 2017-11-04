Golmaal Again box office collection: Ittefaq, Thor: Ragnarok, Ribbon is competing against Ajay Devgn starrer blockbuster; here are their earnings

This week saw the release of three promising flicks - Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq, Kalki Koechlin starrer Ribbon and Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Ragnarok. The movies released with a major competition from a blockbuster movie Golmaal Again which almost two weeks past its release is still making huge bucks at the box office. Take a look at what these competing movies have earned at the box office till now:-

Marvel Studios and Disney’s critically acclaimed movie Thor: Ragnarok has started off with a thunderous response at the box office. The distributors and theatre owners were in utmost hope that the superhero film will end the low run of the US box office business here. Much to their expectations, the film has opened up to a good first day earning in Indian theatres. Ragnarok has got one of the best starts for any Hollywood films in India and has garnered Rs 7.73 cr net and Rs 9.91 cr gross on the first day.

The surprise stems fully from Thor as that Hollywood movie has grabbed the attention of cinema goers and its collections have shot up to Rs 21.79 cr by day 2!

Ribbon: The film showcases the love story of a couple not just after marriage but once they embrace parenthood and other societal issues which follow. A young urban couple's take on life is what Ribbon is for you. Reportedly earned Rs 2 cr. (Twitter)

Golmaal Again: Rohit Shetty directed movie Golmaal Again which is the 4th edition of the Golmaal series is nearing the end of its second week. The film that features Singham star Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and others hit the silver screen on October 20, 2017. Its collection till date is Rs 184.97 cr.