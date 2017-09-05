Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection Day 4: Success or a flop, see how well Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar did
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has surely made it a 'shubh' weekend for producers as the movie has been widely praised by both audiences and critics. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie has managed a Rs 16.99 crore take since four days of its release. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, after a delightful weekend, the movie remains rock-steady on Monday too. Betting high on the word-of-mouth publicity, the movie on its first Monday at the box office in India managed to earn Rs 2.53 crore. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)
With such decent numbers and reviews, the film has emerged to be yet another low-budget success after Bareilly Ki Barfi. With overall numbers standing tall, the family drama is expected to continue its earning spree in the days to come. Though the movie has not managed to overshadow the Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho, it still gave some competition over the weekend. Of course, Ajay Devgn starrer has run away with the BO over the same period. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)
Here is day-wise breakup of the box office collection of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: September 1 (Friday) - Rs 2.71 crore September 2 (Saturday) - Rs 5.56 crore September 3 (Sunday) - Rs 6.19 crore September 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.53 crore Total (4 days) - Rs 16.99 crore. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)
Not just being in competition with Baadshaho, the earnings of the movie also suffered a little as previous releases such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and A Gentleman have still occupied some screens. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)
Produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan touches upon the issue of Erectile Dysfunction based on the plot of a wedding. Apart from Bhumi and Ayushmann, the movie also stars Brijendra Kala, Manuj Sharma and Anshul Chauhan. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)
