Baadshaho box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer makes big money over weekend, check amount

Baadshaho box office collection day 3: Surpassing all hurdles, Milan Luthria’s Baadshasho is expected to breach the Rs 50 crore mark after Day 4. Over its opening weekend, the film has managed to mint Rs 43.30 crore. The film is at-par with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania that had earned Rs 43.05 crore by the end of its first weekend. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Baadshaho box office collection day 3: Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers of the film. He wrote, "#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 43.30 cr. India biz." (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Baadshaho box office collection day 3: The film was released across 18 screens in Australia, 6 screens in Malaysia, 15 screens in New Zealand and 50 screens in the United Kingdom, according to stats by bollywoodhungama.com. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)