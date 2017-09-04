Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: Ayushmaan, Bhumi starrer romcom had strong opening weekend; see how it fared

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: After the end of its opening weekend, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that features the Dum Laga Ke Haisha lead couple Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar has managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark. The film seems to be going strong at Rs 14.46 cr. On Friday, the film did not open to a great start and the second half of the movie was dubbed 'spoilsport' by movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: Taran Adarsh took to Twitter today and shared the day to day collection of the film. He wrote, "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan showed strong trending... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 14.46 cr. India biz."

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: According to Bollywood Hungama, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was shown at 23 screens in Australia, 1 screen in Malaysia, 5 screens in New Zealand and 31 screens in United Kingdom.