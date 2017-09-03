Baadshaho box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta masala movie off to solid start, earns Rs 27.63 cr in two days

Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer has been able to start on a positive note with strong business of Rs 27.63 cr in just two days of its release. The movie comes with all the elements of a masala movie - a huge star cast, item numbers, some steamy scenes and action sequences. The initial figures suggest that these elements are working in favour of the movie released this Friday. The movie made headlines due to star studded cast and secondly it was assumed that the movie is based on India during the Emergency period in the 70s. However, it should be noted none of the aspects in the movie deal with that sensitive topic. Ajay Devgn plays the lead in the movie, followed by Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal. Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn last shared screen in 2010 in Milan Luthria’s Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. (Twitter/Baadshaho)