Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns Rs 5.56 cr on day 2
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Bollywood is finally treading on the path less trodden and Saavdhan is just an example. The movie is a love story based on, to put it mildly, erectile dysfunction. The film has garnered Rs 5.56 cr on the second day of its opening. The total collection over 2 days is Rs 8.27 cr. (Bollywood Hungama)
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Ayushmaan Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar did an outstanding job as the lead pair and the rest of the cast is just an icing on a perfectly baked cake.The movie is a breath of fresh air for all those who are tired of stereotype Bollywood love stories. (Eros)
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: The movie started off with a collection of Rs 2.71 crore and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's Twitter prediction, ''#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun.'' (Bollywood Hungama)
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2:In the movie, Bhumi Pednekar plays Sugandha, who is a simple girl with middle-class values, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays Mudit, a marketing professional. They are set to have an arranged marriage but soon their families come to know about Mudit’s dark secret. (Bollywood Hungama)
