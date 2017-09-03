Top News:
  3. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns Rs 5.56 cr on day 2

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns Rs 5.56 cr on day 2

By:
Sun September 03 2017, 5:11 pm
  • Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection photos,  Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office, Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar 

    Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Bollywood is finally treading on the path less trodden and Saavdhan is just an example. The movie is a love story based on, to put it mildly, erectile dysfunction. The film has garnered Rs 5.56 cr on the second day of its opening. The total collection over 2 days is Rs 8.27 cr. (Bollywood Hungama)

  • Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection photos,  Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office, Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar 

    Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Ayushmaan Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar did an outstanding job as the lead pair and the rest of the cast is just an icing on a perfectly baked cake.The movie is a breath of fresh air for all those who are tired of stereotype Bollywood love stories. (Eros)

  • Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection photos,  Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office, Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar 

    Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: The movie started off with a collection of Rs 2.71 crore and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's Twitter prediction, ''#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun.'' (Bollywood Hungama)

  • Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection photos,  Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office, Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar 

    Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2:In the movie, Bhumi Pednekar plays Sugandha, who is a simple girl with middle-class values, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays Mudit, a marketing professional. They are set to have an arranged marriage but soon their families come to know about Mudit’s dark secret. (Bollywood Hungama)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top