From Justin Bieber to Katy Perry, here are 5 most followed pop stars on Twitter

Sun September 03 2017, 4:38 pm
    People from all over the world follow the celebrities on the microblogging site Twitter. Among all, musicians are the one who have a strong fan following as seven out of top 10 most followed people on Twitter, are musicians. Here is the list of 5 most followed pop stars:-

    Katy Perry was the first person to hit the record of 100 million followers on Twitter. The Bon Appetit singer currently leads with 103 million followers. (Twitter/katyperry)

    With more than 100 million followers on microblogging platform Twitter, pop star Justin Bieber has become the second person in the world after Katy Perry to hit this record. (Twitter/justinbieber)

    Following Bieber, it's Taylor Swift who has 85.5 million people on Twitter. (Twitter/taylorswift13)

    Singer Rihanna has 77 million followers on microblogging website Twitter. (Twitter/rihanna)

    Singer Lady Gaga stands at fifth position with 69.6 million followers. (Twitter/ladygaga)

