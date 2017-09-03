From Justin Bieber to Katy Perry, here are 5 most followed pop stars on Twitter

People from all over the world follow the celebrities on the microblogging site Twitter. Among all, musicians are the one who have a strong fan following as seven out of top 10 most followed people on Twitter, are musicians. Here is the list of 5 most followed pop stars:-

Katy Perry was the first person to hit the record of 100 million followers on Twitter. The Bon Appetit singer currently leads with 103 million followers. (Twitter/katyperry)

With more than 100 million followers on microblogging platform Twitter, pop star Justin Bieber has become the second person in the world after Katy Perry to hit this record. (Twitter/justinbieber)

Following Bieber, it's Taylor Swift who has 85.5 million people on Twitter. (Twitter/taylorswift13)

Singer Rihanna has 77 million followers on microblogging website Twitter. (Twitter/rihanna)