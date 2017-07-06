Jab Harry Met Sejal: 5 unknown things about new party anthem of India Beech Beech Mein starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
The second song of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sally was released a few days back. Beech Beech Mein which is a club song has already got SRK fans grooving to it. The latest party anthem has been composed by Pritam and was voiced by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares. Jab Harry Met Sejal', directed by Imtiaz Ali, with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is a story of two people who are in search of an engagement ring. The film is scheduled to release on August 4. Here are 5 unknown facts about Jab Harry Met Sally: (Image Source: Twitter)
1. Even though the song is about clubbing and partying, it was shot in multiple locations making it a party anthem that travels with you. It may also remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's famous dance number 'It's The Time To Disco' from Kal Ho Naa Ho. (Image Source: Screenshot)
2. Interestingly, this was the first time in Shah Rukh Khan's career that he karaoaked for a song. Surprisingly, this was also the first time when Bollywood star had gone for clubbing. In an earlier interview, SRK had shared that he cold never go to clubbing as he didn't have enough money for it. (Image Source: Screenshot)
3. Shah Rukh and Anushka's chemistry in this song is something to watch out for. Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite to Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry. (Image Source: Screenshot)
4. Fans must have easily identified the voice behind this song since it was none other Arijit Singh but only a few people know that Beech Beech Mein also features voices of Shalmali Kolghade and Shefali Alvares. (Image Source: Screenshot)
5. The song has already crossed 15 million views in just 3 days showing that it is becoming an instant hit among the fans. (Image Source: Screenshot)
