Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan starrer beats Varun Dhawan movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, enters Rs 200 cr club worldwide
Tubelight box office collection: After a not-so-big box office opening, Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is gaining some of the lost momentum and has grossed close to Rs 130 cr in domestic business in its second week. The movie so far has bagged worldwide earnings of Rs 204.99 cr. For a Salman Khan movie, especially one releasing on Eid, getting into Rs 200 cr club on the basis of world collection is usually not a huge milestone. However, on the contrary, Tubelight is struggling to reach even the Rs 150 cr mark domestically. As per various media reports, the movie would be out of many theaters after the second week. (Image: Bollywoodhungama.com)
Tubelight box office collection: Tubelight, directed by Kabil Khan has managed to surpass the worldwide earnings of some recent releases. Amongst the ones Tubelight has surpassed is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie did an overall business of Rs 200.34 cr worldwide. (Image: Bollywoodhungama.com)
Tubelight box office collection: The Salman-Sohail duo has also managed to surpass the business of some other latest big releases including Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. (Image: Bollywoodhungama.com)
Tubelight box office collection: The highest grosser in 2017 was none other that Shah Rukh Khan's Raees that did an overall business of Rs 281.44 cr. However, looking at the current wave, Tubelight does not seem like it will surpass that number. (Image: Bollywoodhungama.com)
Tubelight box office collection: Featuring Sohail Khan, Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and late actor Om Puri in pivotal roles, the movie in an official remake of the 2015 American war drama, Little Boy which was based on the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. (Image: Bollywoodhungama.com)
