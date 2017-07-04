Tubelight box office collection: Despite Rs 116 crore in bag, Salman Khan latest flick burns out at the BO

Tubelight box office collection: Film collection reports have lately been focussed mostly on Dangal collection in China and the collection of Baahubali 2, or the competition between the two movies. Focus of reports has definitely not been on Salman Khan's Tubelight. The reports that have come up have not been positive even though pre-release speculation was that it would give competition to Baahubali 2. That speculation has been laid to rest quickly and now it emerges that distributors are making massive losses. Bollywood Hungama reports that the movie may end up earning as little as Rs 130 crore in its entire run at the box office in India.

Tubelight box office collection: The movie, when compared to other films, featuring Salman Khan in the last few years, has done very poorly at the box office. The Kabir Bedi directed film has made a total of Rs 116 crore in the first 10 days after its release.

Tubelight box office collection: The film's distributor, NH Studioz, may lose as much as much as Rs 75 crore due to the non-performance of the film at the box office. The distributor had spent Rs 132 crore to acquire the distribution rights of the film in India.

Tubelight box office collection: The film has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore gross earnings mark at the box office, worldwide.