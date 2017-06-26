Narendra Modi US visit: Top 5 power points PM made in his speech to the Indian diaspora

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Modi gave a rousing speech to the Indian diaspora and later interacted with them in Washington DC too earlier in the morning today. Modi speech highlighted a number of issues including his appreciation of the hard work the diaspora was doing in the US and their dreams for their native country and how he is empowering the country to boost growth and to 'build an India of their dreams'. PM also highlighted a few achievements of his government including the fact that even after 3 years of the NDA government, there was no taint of corruption on it. Here is what the PM said.

Narendra Modi US visit: PM said that the Indian-American community rejoiced whenever there was good news from India, and wanted India to scale newer heights. He appreciated the role played by the diaspora in contributing towards the American economy. PM said that people in India are now getting opportunities and the right environment. He expressed confidence that soon, they would transform the country.

Narendra Modi US visit: PM elaborated on the benefits of Direct Benefit Transfer and said this has helped in better targeting of subsidy and eliminated leakage to a large degree. The Prime Minister complimented families which have given up their LPG subsidy. He laid out the vision of providing LPG connections to 5 crore poor households. "When I think of a developed India, I think of a healthy India, particularly the good health of the women and children of our nation", he added. The expansion of LPG connections has had the effect of women no longer having to prepare meals on wooden smoke-emitting stoves that harmed their health, PM pointed out.

The Prime Minister spoke of the role of technology in reducing corruption. PM said that through technology-driven governance, a modern India is being created. He said that when appropriate policies and governance are in place, the aspirations of the people of India can be achieved.

The Prime Minister spoke about terrorism, and said the world has now understood the threat it poses. In this context, the Prime Minister spoke of the surgical strikes carried out by India recently. (ANI)