Eid Mubarak 2017: India celebrates festival with fervour; here are the top photos

(Photo caption: Eid Mubarak 2017: The Holy festival of Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across India today with much fervour and enthusiasm. It marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting. Prophet Muhammad is believed to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month, as per Indian Express report. ANI)

(Photo caption: Eid Mubarak 2017: It is a day for special prayers and an extension of generosity and forgiveness. Eid ul Fitr brings people closer to each other as the festival celebrates togetherness. Families offer mouth watering sweets and deserts to relatives and friends. Gifts are also given to youngsters in the form of Eidi. ANI)

(Photo caption: Eid Mubarak 2017: The festival implies breaking of the fasting time, by locating new moon at night, on the most recent day of Ramadan. It is celebrated over a three-day period and is also called Choti Eid, beginning on the day of Shawwal (tenth month of the Islamic date-book). Celebrations begin after sighting of the crescent moon. ANI)

(Photo caption: Eid Mubarak 2017: On this day, people wake up early in the morning, chant Salat ul-Fajr, followed by a bath. After this breakfast is taken before heading for special congregational prayers known as Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers). Muslims also recite the takbir (declaration of faith) while on the way to the prayer ground. Muslims in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh began their fast from May 28. ANI)