Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan, Zhu Zhu starrer earns Rs 21.17 cr ahead of Eid

Tubelight box office collection day 2: After a dull start, Kabir Khan directed Tubelight has failed to pick up even on the second day. Even though, over the years, Salman Khan has ruled the box-office on Eid giving fans super-hit films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. 2017 is turning out to be a completely different story. According to the figures given by film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh the movie earned Rs 21.17 crore on day 2 which was only a slight improvement over the day 1 collection that stood at Rs 21.15 crore. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight box office collection day 2: So far the movie has earned Rs 42.32 crore in its first two days. Though these figure aren't bad, they are certainly low given the standards set by Salman Khan in last few years. Tubelight had an extended weekend to its advantage but since the film has got some bad reviews, it will be difficult for it to pick up. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight box office collection day 2: Bollywood Hungama had reported that the occupancy rate for the movie on its opening day was approximately 25-30%, which was shocking considering this was a Salman Khan release. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)