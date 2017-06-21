Tubelight Box Office Collections prediction: Here are Salman Khan’s top Eid releases; will he score, or not this time?

Tubelight Box Office Collections prediction: Director Kabir Khan's Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is set to release this weekend on June 23 on the occasion of Eid. If the last decade is taken into consideration, movies featuring Salman Khan in the lead role and their release date always have something in common with Eid. Like every year, Tubelight that is based on Little Boy movie by Alejandro Monteverde and stars Salman Khan is set to release on Eid but the big question is whether it will enter the list of Salman Khan Top Eid releases of this decade? Check out the story: (Photo from Tubelight by Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight Box Office Collections prediction: With each new movie Salman Khan has been able to set a new benchmark for other films. While films like Dabangg and Bodyguard were able to enter the Rs 100 crore club, Ek Tha Tiger nearly reached the 200 crore club, Kick entered the 200 crore club and Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan went on to enter the Rs 300 crore club, according to Bollywood Hungama. (Photo from Sultan by Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight Box Office Collections prediction: While the expectation from Salman Khan's Tubelight are humongous, here is a list of his top Eid releases of this decade along with their opening day collection: Sultan (2016)- Rs 36.54 crore; Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)- Rs 27.25 crore; Kick (2014)- Rs 26.52 crore; Ek Tha Tiger (2012)- Rs 33 crore; Bodyguard (2011)- Rs 21.60 crore and Dabangg (2010)- Rs 14.50 crore. According to Bollywood Hungama, Tubelight is expected to earn Rs 25-30 cr on its opening day. (Photo from Bajrangi Bhaijaan by Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight Box Office Collections prediction: As can be seen over the years, the opening collection of Salman Khan movies released on Eid has mostly increased except Kick, which saw a marginal dip in 2014. (Photo from Kick by Bollywood Hungama)