Tubelight movie: 10 Interesting facts about what makes Salman Khan starrer special

Tubelight movie: Salman Khan's war drama Tubelight is set to be released on June 23, 2017, and the hype around it is very high. Ever since the trailer was released on May 25, the emotional potboiler has garnered great attention around it and is expected to be one of the biggest grossers of this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight stars real life brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan as reel brothers too and it is set against the Indo-Sino War of 1962. The movie has been crafted around brotherhood, with the power of love and faith in one's loved ones as the central theme. It won't be a surprise if the film goes on to break many box-office records. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

1. Salman Khan was Kabir Khan's first choice for the lead role. He believed that only Salman can do justice to this role and went to narrate him the script. The film was announced only after Salman said yes. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

2. This will be the third time when Kabir Khan and Salman Khan are coming together for a film. Before this, they have collaborated for Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

3. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars his real brother Sohail Khan. Salman is sharing the screen space with his brother after 7 years. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

4. Earlier, Kabir Khan wanted a known face to play Salman's brother's role and it was reported that Akshay Kumar was his initial preference. However, Salman wanted to have that emotional connection and so suggested Sohail for the role. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

5. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu who has previously worked in international projects like ‘Shanghai Calling’, ‘Cloud Atlas’ and ‘The Man With The Iron Fists’ among others. She will make her debut in the Indian film industry with ‘Tubelight’. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

6. Tubelight will offer some breathtaking scenes to the viewers. A part of the movie was shot in Ladakh and Manali and the shooting was completed in Mumbai where a huge set was constructed. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

7. The film is an adaptation of Hollywood flick 'Little Boy'. Kabir Khan had to obtain an NOC (no objection certificate) from the makers of the Kannada film of the same name for the title. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

8. Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the movie. Salman Khan revealed at a recent event that Shah Rukh didn't even listen to the entire conversation before saying yes for the role. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)

9. Katrina Kaif who has previously worked with Kabir Khan in Ek Tha Tiger wanted to play a cameo in Tubelight too but it didn't happen as Kabir Khan didn't want to disturb the narrative of the film. (Source: Salman Khan/Twitter)