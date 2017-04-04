Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for tourists

With 20 lakh tulips of 46 varieties in its lap, Asia's largest Tulip garden overlooking the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar was thrown open to visitors, marking the beginning of new tourism season in the Valley. (Reuters)

The mega 15-day Tulip festival, part of 'Bahaar-e-Kashmir' (spring in Kashmir) event, kick-started with the opening of the Tulip garden as authorities focus on revival of tourism. (AP)

Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden was opened in 2008 by the then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)

The idea of the garden spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of snow-clad Zabarwan range was conceived to advance the tourism season in the Valley by two months. (PTI)

Nearly 1.75 lakh tourists visited the garden last year, generating a revenue of Rs 58 lakh. "The Tulip garden was thrown open for public today despite rains. With pleasant weather prevailing in the Valley coupled with Tulip festival, we are expecting the number of visitors to the garden to cross three-lakh mark this time," a Tourism department official told PTI. (PTI)

He said majority of the bulbs in the garden had bloomed due to favourable weather conditions presenting a mesmerising look to the visitors. (PTI)

The average life span of the tulip flower is three to four weeks but heavy rains or too much of heat can destroy them. (PTI)

Tulip festival is part of 'Bahaar-e-Kashmir' event to showcase the garden to the outside world to attract more visitors. (PTI)