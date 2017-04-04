Top News:
  3. Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for tourists

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for tourists

By:
Tue April 04 2017, 3:38 pm
  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    With 20 lakh tulips of 46 varieties in its lap, Asia's largest Tulip garden overlooking the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar was thrown open to visitors, marking the beginning of new tourism season in the Valley. (Reuters)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    The mega 15-day Tulip festival, part of 'Bahaar-e-Kashmir' (spring in Kashmir) event, kick-started with the opening of the Tulip garden as authorities focus on revival of tourism. (AP)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden was opened in 2008 by the then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    The idea of the garden spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of snow-clad Zabarwan range was conceived to advance the tourism season in the Valley by two months. (PTI)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    Nearly 1.75 lakh tourists visited the garden last year, generating a revenue of Rs 58 lakh. "The Tulip garden was thrown open for public today despite rains. With pleasant weather prevailing in the Valley coupled with Tulip festival, we are expecting the number of visitors to the garden to cross three-lakh mark this time," a Tourism department official told PTI. (PTI)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    He said majority of the bulbs in the garden had bloomed due to favourable weather conditions presenting a mesmerising look to the visitors. (PTI)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    The average life span of the tulip flower is three to four weeks but heavy rains or too much of heat can destroy them. (PTI)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    Tulip festival is part of 'Bahaar-e-Kashmir' event to showcase the garden to the outside world to attract more visitors. (PTI)

  • tulip, tulip garden, tulip garden news, asia largest tulip garden, asia biggest tulip garden, kashmir tulip garden, srinagar tulip garden, tulip flower, flower tulip, tulip flowers, financial express gallery, kashmir news

    The festival will witness decorated food and handcraft stalls, kiosks to showcase the rich craft and cuisine of the Valley with traditional ethnic touch. (Reuters)

More from this section

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top