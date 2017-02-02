Lakme Fashion Week: From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s best showstoppers

It's that time of year again when Bollywood looks extra-glamorous as its members take to the ramp. On day 1 of this year's Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal. Of course, they upped the ante when they decided to lift him on their shoulders, driving fans crazy at the cuteness. We take a look at some other Bollywood showstopper moments that took us by surprise: (Twitter)

Alia Bhatt's appearance at LFW 2016 established her as the new hot actress of Bollywood. In a quirky black gown, the star sashayed her way down the catwalk, giving many LFW veterans a run for their money. (Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are simply on this list because they looked so good together when they modeled for Manish Malhotra. In colour-coordinated monochrome outfits, the pair made us wish they star in a movie together soon. (Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy was a stylish affair, but the highlight of course came when she walked the ramp for Sabyasachi, baby bump and all. The idea of a pregnant woman hasn't been the same since. (Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra was no stranger to LFW, but in 2014, she took to the catwalk in a gorgeous white gown and beehive hairstyle. She'd ditched her glamorous look for Mary Kom at the time, but this stint reminded us of just how beautiful PeeCee is. (Twitter)

When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015, they were rather quiet about their married life. Then the pair walked the ramp for a designer friend the same year and we realised just how glamorous this couple was. (Twitter)