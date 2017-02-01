These Bollywood hits wouldn’t be the same with Union Budget 2017’s proposals
Some of our biggest Bollywood hits have centred around the problems that the country faces – be it rural ones like farmers in debt or big city problems like starting a new business. After all, there's nothing better than going to a movie where you can relate to the problems the leads face. However, many of the issues that the protagonists faced in this films might not even be relevant when you consider Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's proposals in the Union Budget 2017. Check out these movies that would be completely altered if they were going by this year's Union Budget: (PTI)
Swades: This Shahrukh Khan movie focused on a man's struggle to get a stable power and water supply for his village. Half the battle would have been won if it was this year because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vouched 100% village electrification by May 2018.
Malamaal Weekly: Remember how Om Puri and Paresh Rawal struggled to get the lottery ticket money because they were in debt after their crops had failed year after year? If the Union Budget is anything to go by, then farmer incomes will be doubled in five years, with over Rs 1.8 crore allocated to the rural and agricultural sector this year. Thumbs-up and fingers crossed, of course!
Band Baaja Baaraat: Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma would have never been forced to work together if their individual marriage planning start-ups hadn't gone into debt. Start-up fundings are a problem. Of course, that means the leads wouldn't fall in love, so we're okay with how things went.
Munna Bhai series: With the announcement of two new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) being established in Jharkhand and Gujarat, who knows, maybe we'll see a third Munna Bhai film in new locations?
Dhoom: Every movie about bank heists would have a lot more at stake this year because the Union Budget allocated Rs 10,000 crore for bank capitalisation. At least a happy ending for filmi robbers, if not the bankers. JUST KIDDING!
More from this section
- These Bollywood hits wouldn’t be the same with Union Budget 2017’s proposals
- Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat inaugurated after makeover; Here’s what is new
- SAG awards: From Nicole Kidman to Sofia Vergara, who was the best-dressed actress?
- SSC GD Constable 2016: Results likely to be declared soon at ssc.nic.in
- Bridge over Brahmaputra: Second bridge in Guwahati inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari
- Bigg Boss 10 winner is Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge runner-up; Lopamudra Raut 2nd runner-up
- Photos: Australian Open 2017 Men’s Final; Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal by 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3-6, 6–3 in a classic final!
- Photos: Protests erupt at US airports post Donald Trump ‘Muslim’ ban
- SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Raise objection and check answer keys now; 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam
Budget Photos
Home loans: Additional Rs 50,000 tax benefit for first-time home buyers starts April 1
Bullion markets shut for 30th day over excise duty protest
Congress rues Narendra Modi silence on Pathankot and more, but looks to take credit for passage of several bills
Narendra Modi reveals 7-point strategy to double farmers' income: Key takeaways
ANALYSIS / EXPERT COMMENTS
Column: Does the budget matter?Meghnad Desai
India needs a body like the UK’s Office of Budget Responsibility
Budget 2016: Boosting the e-commerce sectorAnita Rastogi
In addition to simplifying the taxation structure, implementation of the GST regime will help eliminate most indirect tax issues
Column: Before the Budget 2016Nirvikar Singh
Repressive regimes fail to deliver inclusive and substantive economic growth
Budget 2016: Boosting the IT hardware manufacturing ecosystemAnwar Shirpurwala
Extend duty incentives for mobile phones and tablets to all Information Technology Agreement goods
Budget 2016: Reducing TP tax disputes is a mustEric Mehta
Will this Budget be an enabler for ‘Make in India’, ‘Make for India’ and, most importantly, ‘Make India’ is something that will soon be answered