These Bollywood hits wouldn’t be the same with Union Budget 2017’s proposals

Some of our biggest Bollywood hits have centred around the problems that the country faces – be it rural ones like farmers in debt or big city problems like starting a new business. After all, there's nothing better than going to a movie where you can relate to the problems the leads face. However, many of the issues that the protagonists faced in this films might not even be relevant when you consider Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's proposals in the Union Budget 2017. Check out these movies that would be completely altered if they were going by this year's Union Budget: (PTI)

Swades: This Shahrukh Khan movie focused on a man's struggle to get a stable power and water supply for his village. Half the battle would have been won if it was this year because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vouched 100% village electrification by May 2018.

Malamaal Weekly: Remember how Om Puri and Paresh Rawal struggled to get the lottery ticket money because they were in debt after their crops had failed year after year? If the Union Budget is anything to go by, then farmer incomes will be doubled in five years, with over Rs 1.8 crore allocated to the rural and agricultural sector this year. Thumbs-up and fingers crossed, of course!

Band Baaja Baaraat: Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma would have never been forced to work together if their individual marriage planning start-ups hadn't gone into debt. Start-up fundings are a problem. Of course, that means the leads wouldn't fall in love, so we're okay with how things went.

Munna Bhai series: With the announcement of two new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) being established in Jharkhand and Gujarat, who knows, maybe we'll see a third Munna Bhai film in new locations?