  3. SAG awards: From Nicole Kidman to Sofia Vergara, who was the best-dressed actress?

By:
Mon January 30 2017, 3:22 pm
    As the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) handed out congratulations to its winners and condolences to the losers, we got to witness some of the best (and at times worst) fashion on Hollywood's red carpet. While this year's award ceremony saw more elegant and sombre outfits, there were the distracting few that took our breath away. Check them out. (Reuters)

    Meryl Streep wore a loose white gown with light black designs all over it. It wasn't the prettiest gown of the ceremony, but this is Meryl we're talking about and that lady can commit no error. (Reuters)

    Brie Larson's style remains unshowy and classy. The actress wore a plain white gown with an asymmetric top. (Reuters)

    Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner's red gown with its thigh-high slit and mismatched straps was the right mix of glamour and playfulness. (Reuters)

    Sofia Vergara sported a summery and frock-like gown. Her netted top was matched with a similar bracelet and earrings. (Reuters)

    Nicole Kidman needs to fire her stylist. The star turned up in a tacky green sequined gown with feathery sleeves. We have no idea what kind of a look she was going for. (Reuters)

    Emma Stone, as always, mixed elegance with a bit of spunk when she turned up in a nude black gown, freckled with lotus designs. (Reuters)

    Emily Blunt's golden dress was a pure joy to look at with its finely embroidered design - plus, it helped highlight her new blonde look. (Reuters)

    Claire Foy's dress missed the mark with her mishmash outfit. The puffy schoolgirl sleeves and collar struck a hideous contrast to the nude gown that was embroidered with flowers which were more suited to a nightgown. (Reuters)

    Taryn Manning's deep violent dress was somewhat nondescript, but it's the contrast she struck with her pink hair that caught our attention. (Reuters)

    Viola Davis shimmered her way down the red carpet in a gorgeous satin white gown. Accessorizing her outfit with a studded necklace, the star nailed her SAG look. (Reuters)

