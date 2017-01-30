Bigg Boss 10 winner is Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge runner-up; Lopamudra Raut 2nd runner-up
Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan presided over the final episode of the spectacular entertainer with the fates of Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Bani Judge hanging in the balance. In a breathtaking episode with performances and thrill to know the winner, Salman Khan finally declared Common man Manveer Gurjar as the winner of the season. (Twitter)
Bigg Boss 10: For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the house witnessed celebrity and common people in equal number. The ration was maintained till the end with two contestants of each category reached the finale. (Twitter)
Bigg Boss 10: After Manu Punjabi left the house taking Rs 10 lakh and Lopamudra declared second runner-up, Manveer and Bani joined Salman Khan for the declaration of the winner between them. (Twitter)
Bigg Boss 10: Often indulged in fighting on show, Bani Judge and Lopamudra raut performed together in the finale episode. Lopamudra declared second runner-up of the season. (Twitter)
Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, who created an example of friendship on show, performed together for the finale episode. (Twitter)
Bigg Boss 10: Superstar Hrithik Roshan joined salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss. (Twitter)
