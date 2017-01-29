Top News:
Photos: Australian Open 2017 Men’s Final; Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal by 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3-6, 6–3 in a classic final!

Sun January 29 2017, 6:30 pm

  • The Swiss legend was in tears soon after he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final, to clinch his 18th Grand Slam title.

  • The Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne which has been the venue of epic clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal earlier. (Reuters)

  • Spain's Rafael Nadal exults after playing a forehand to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo)

  • The Swiss legend, Roger Federer didn't let the usually charged up Spaniard Rafael Nadal to come to terms with him; playing his best tennis in years. (Reuters)

  • This was Roger Federer's 5th Australian Open title. (Reuters)

  • The trophy that matters. Roger Federer kisses the Australian Open trophy - his 5th and 18th overall. (Australian Open/Twitter)

