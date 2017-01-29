Photos: Australian Open 2017 Men’s Final; Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal by 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3-6, 6–3 in a classic final!

The Swiss legend was in tears soon after he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final, to clinch his 18th Grand Slam title.

The Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne which has been the venue of epic clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal earlier. (Reuters)

Spain's Rafael Nadal exults after playing a forehand to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo)

The Swiss legend, Roger Federer didn't let the usually charged up Spaniard Rafael Nadal to come to terms with him; playing his best tennis in years. (Reuters)

This was Roger Federer's 5th Australian Open title. (Reuters)