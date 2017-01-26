Republic Day march past: Check out the spectacular display of Indian armed might and cultural diversity

Republic Day celebrations: The majestic Rajpath saw a scintillating display of India's military might and resplendent cultural diversity as the country celebrated its 68th Republic Day today, with President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi gracing the magnificent event with guest of honour the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in attendance. Even though rain and a leaden sky remained throughout, these in no way dampened the enthusiasm of spectators who watched the nearly an hour-and-half-long parade along Rajpath. Check out the magnificent photos in the slides. (PTI)

The majestic Rajpath saw a scintillating display of India's military might and resplendent cultural diversity as the country celebrated its 68th Republic Day today, with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attending the event as guest of honour. (PTI)

It was for the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos, was part of the march past. They were given a rapturous round of applause by the spectators as they marched down Rajpath singing the NSG song "Hum haina haina hindustan" penned by renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar. (PTI)

Colourfully bedecked camels, a contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF), used for patrolling in the Thar Desert region in Rajasthan and Gujarat, strolled down the ceremonial boulevard as bandsmen riding their backs played martial music. (PTI)

A major highlight of the parade was 149-member marching contingent from UAE comprising personnel from Presidential Guards, the Air Force, the Navy and Army. They were led by a band consisting of 35 musicians from the Arab country. (PTI)