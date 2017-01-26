Top News:
  3. MSG Lionheart 2 trailer: 5 best (read: worst) things in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab clip

MSG Lionheart 2 trailer: 5 best (read: worst) things in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab clip

By:
Thu January 26 2017, 6:18 pm
  • MSG, messenger of god, messenger of god 2, msg 2 trailer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, MSG Lionheart 2 Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, messenger of god 2 trailer

    The MSG Lionheart 2 trailer is out and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Insaan) is back in all his cheap-graphics glory in this new monstrosity. Based on the surgical strikes last year, the trailer takes cinematography to new levels – whether these levels are good or bad, we'll let you decide. As the 'messenger of god' takes it upon himself to 'teach' the people of Pakistan how to live their lives, the clip becomes too long at even 4 minutes. Still, the trailer is trending at the 14th spot on YouTube, so we've picked out some of its best (or worst) moments. Check it out. (YouTube)

  • MSG, messenger of god, messenger of god 2, msg 2 trailer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, MSG Lionheart 2 Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, messenger of god 2 trailer

    Graphics: Like the earlier films, this movie boasts of some startlingly bad special effects. In a time when Baahubali wowed audiences with its 3-D effects, you have to appreciate the confidence of the MSG team to release this trailer. (YouTube)

  • MSG, messenger of god, messenger of god 2, msg 2 trailer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, MSG Lionheart 2 Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, messenger of god 2 trailer

    Hellish gadgets: Even James Bond doesn't have gadgets like these. We present the hellicopter-bike and even a helicopter-car - you have to see it to believe it. (YouTube)

  • MSG, messenger of god, messenger of god 2, msg 2 trailer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, MSG Lionheart 2 Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, messenger of god 2 trailer

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh tries to do a Ranveer Singh: If Ranveer sports a crazy mustache, he's got the looks and the body to carry it off. MSG, however, needs to take a look in the mirror. (YouTube)

  • MSG, messenger of god, messenger of god 2, msg 2 trailer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, MSG Lionheart 2 Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, messenger of god 2 trailer

    Milking the patriotic feel: Every movie is guilty of this to some extent, but the rate at which the Pakistani people are villainised is nothing short of offensive. (YouTube)

  • MSG, messenger of god, messenger of god 2, msg 2 trailer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, MSG Lionheart 2 Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, messenger of god 2 trailer

    Final shot: The final scene of the trailer might as well have had the words “ego boost”. It has all the '42 roles' that MSG had fulfilled to make this film, from director to conformist (apparently, there is such a thing in movie-making). (YouTube)

More from this section

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top