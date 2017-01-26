Republic Day: From Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood takes to tricolour with patriotic fervour

Republic Day wouldn't be complete without our tricolours and Bollywood has definitely perfected that game. Both Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, whose films Raees and Kaabil hit the cinemas on Wednesday did something unique to celebrate R-Day. Also, the Humpty Sharma duo of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan posed for some delightful pictures of them with the Indian national flag, while Amitabh Bachchan shared an image of him saluting the tricolours. Watch the spectacular tributes that Bollywood has paid to the country on 26th January: (Twitter)

Alia Bhatt shared a lovely image of her and Varun Dhawan peeping from behind the flag, writing, “Happy Republic Day! A day to remember and celebrate our Unity in Diversity. Freedom in mind, pride in our hearts.” (Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a number of images of him with the flag. He tweeted, “#HeroSalutes .. they protect us so we can live another day !! Jai Jawan - Jai Hind!” and even linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pink turban to his film of the same name, writing, “Jai Pink Jai Hind!” (Twitter)

“HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2 all my brothers n sisters. Let's be r best n giv r best 2 r country. show each other we belong to each other. Jai hind!” tweeted Hrithik Roshan, who was still in Kaabil mode. (Twitter/ Indian Express)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a peculiar 26th January and Raees tribute where he superimposed the flag in a photo of him as ACP Majmudar. “Wishing Everyone A Vry Happy Republic Day, Let's promise each other 2 grow & shine make a btr INDIA even better...Apna time Shuru..JAI HIND,” the actor wrote. (Twitter)

Abhishek Bachchan shared an image of him with a tricolour sash, writing, “Republic Day's heartfelt wishes to all of you.” (Instagram)

Ajay Devgn shared a pic of him waving the flag in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan. It came with no caption, but the photo said enough. (Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan, though not doused in our tricolours, had a heartwarming interaction with the armed forces, where he answered their questions and danced to Chaiya Chaiya with them. (Twitter)