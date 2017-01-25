World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa wrapped in tricolor on 68th Republic Day eve
With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolor of the Indian National flag. ([email protected])
This will be a grand public display of the close relations between the two countries which will be visible to the huge population of various nationalities present in Dubai. ([email protected])
In addition, patriotic Indian songs will be played during the musical fountain show in the vicinity of the Burj. The musical fountain is a captivating water, music and light show which are a delight to both the residents and the tourists. ([email protected])
The Burj Khalifa wrapped in the tricolor and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade ceremony in India, clearly showcases the cultural bonding between India and UAE. ([email protected])
Both the countries are set to sign about 16 pacts during the Sheikh's visit and is also expected to reach agreements for cooperation in the fields of defence, security, counter terrorism and intelligence sharing. (ANI video grab)
