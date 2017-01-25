Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan stuck in a sinking ship? Is there a saving grace? Check

Hrithik Roshan does a fine job in Kaabil and it is certainly a breath of fresh air to see him ditch his usual glamour for the role of a visually-impaired character. Yet, the actor has little to work with in Kaabil. The plot centres around Hrithik's Roshan and Yami Gautam's Supriya, whose marital paradise comes crashing down upon the entrance of brothers Rohit and Ronit Roy. There is violence, yes, The couple's blissfull life is violated, Vendetta is vowed and planned. Rohan against all odds takes revenge against the goons for Supriya's rape and death. Even though it is a unique plot, the movie has certain drawbacks. Check them out: (YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan delivers a capable performance as the physically-handicapped lead. Unfortunately, he doesn't get much support from the rest of his cast. Yami and the Roy brothers are cardboard cut-out heroine and villains respectively. (YouTube)

Sanjay Gupta would have done well to start Kaabil in the middle of the story and limit the romance to flashbacks, like Aamir Khan did in Ghajini. Unfortunately, the film is divided into a romantic first half and an action-based second half, leaving a disjointed feeling that does justice to neither. (YouTube)

The first half of the film suffers from stretched scenes and slow pacing. By the time, the plot moves faster in the second half, it is difficult for the audience to maintain their interest. (YouTube)

Urvashi Rautela's much-touted Saara Zamana seems out of place and leaves a vulgar aftertaste. Bollywood has managed to insert songs in the middle of tense scenes, but Kaabil's item number is a crass attempt to grab eyeballs. (YouTube)