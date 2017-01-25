Top News:
  3. Raees movie review: Shahrukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brutal rivalry makes this movie special; Sunny Leone is cherry on top

Wed January 25 2017, 7:29 pm
    Raees movie review: When Shahrukh Khan mouthed the words “Aa raha hoon,” you could as well take it as, the old Shahrukh who we fell in love with in the 1990s was coming back. Raees follows the rise and fall of a Gujarat liquor baron and his rivalry with ACP Majmudar, played deftly by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The plot is interspersed with romance and Mahira Khan, but this movie is really Nawaz and Shahrukh's show. Check out the high and low points of this film: (YouTube)

    The role of Raees was almost carved out for Shahrukh's resume. Playing an anti-villain is the actor's best strength – be it in Baazigar or Darr – and this is essentially the contradiction that drives Raees. You're meant to fear the hero just as much as you love him.

    Rahul Dholakia took a risk casting an actor of SRK's calibre to play Raees' nemesis. Nawazuddin can match and even beat Shahrukh in dialoguebaazi, restrained acting and bringing a quiet menace to his role. Yet, Nawaz takes nothing away from Shahrukh, but rather adds to the glory of the two fine actors sharing screen space. (Bollywood Hungama)

    Mahira Khan has doled out the role of the demure love interest to perfection. Unfortunately, she gets slightly pigeonholed in this flick, and if you've seen her work in the series Humsafar, you know that she could have done more. (Twitter)

    The drawback of Raees is that not even Shahrukh's acting or makeup can make him look 20. This breaks the flow of the film in scenes of an adolescent Raees. Shahrukh is enough of a star to give a younger actor some screen space to play younger versions of his character and he could have done this in Raees. (YouTube)

    In the Raees vs Kaabil debate, the crowd-pleaser is Raees. Hrithik Roshan's most dedicated fans will turn up for his film, but for the most part, it is Shahrukh who will reign supreme. (YouTube)

