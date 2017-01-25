From Salman Khan’s teddy bears to Raveena Tandon’s dance, Bollywood goes all out for Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan's arrival in India has been somewhat overshadowed by the Raees and Kaabil clash, but that doesn't mean that the star hasn't gotten a royal welcome from Bollywood. The star's promotions for Kung Fu Yoga have been a hit as the likes of Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty have attended the events and fans are waiting with baited breath for his appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show. Check out the pics of the marital artist rubbing shoulders with the best of Bollywood: (PTI)

Salman Khan's meeting with Jackie Chan was something fans looked forward to way before he stepped onto Indian soil. Of course, their photo with UNICEF teddy bears is enough to melt anyone's heart. (Twitter)

Tiger Shroff is known for his martial arts moves and he paid tribute to his hero on Twitter, writing, “Yesterday my life came into a full circle. The reason i do what i do.” (Twitter)

Keeping it classy, Kangana Ranaut turned up for a promotional party of Kung Fu Yoga in a pink gown and looked smashing next to Jackie and Sonu. (Twitter)

Raveena Tandon brought some glamour to Jackie's appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show when she danced with the star. Now, that's something we can't wait to see. (PTI)