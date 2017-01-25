Happy birthday, Kavita Krishnamurthy: From Devdas to Dil se; top hits that the songstress brought to life

Kavita Krishnamurthy, often called the voice of the 1990s, turns 58 today. The talented singer has entertained Bollywood fans with over a 100 hits throughout her career and some of the industry's best films would be incomplete without her vocals. From giving actresses like Madhuri Dixit to Aishwarya Rai soulful melodies, we take a look at Kavita's best hits: (Indian Express)

Maar Dala: It is difficult to decide whether the way Madhuri Dixit conveys emotions with her eyes or Kavita's superb vocals made this song the hit that it did, but it remains the most famous Devdas song. (YouTube)

Pyar Hua Chupke Se: There's no one song you can pick as the best in 1942: A Love Story, but this one did a great job of showcasing Manisha Koirala's innocence against the backdrop of the Indian independence struggle. (YouTube)

Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hain: While Duplicate departed from the usual heavier themes of movies that Kavita lent her voice to, she was easily able to provide more light and lovable mood to this song with Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. (YouTube)

Dholi Taro Dhol Baje: In the middle of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's most intense scenes, Kavita had the challenge of defusing the tension with this song, but she not only succeeded, but also made it the film's most memorable track. (YouTube)

Satarangi Re: While Kavita barely had any lines in this song, we're putting it on the list for her ability to convey the sense of mystery and danger that came with Manisha Koirala's character in Dil Se. (YouTube)

Woh Ladki Hain Kaha: This often overlooked gem in Dil Chahta Hai saw Kavita breathe life into Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni's story arc, which was arguably the weakest when compared to Aamir Khan and Akshay Khanna's stories. (YouTube)

Bole Chudiyan: Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham launched Kareena Kapoor into stardom and this song with Kavita's vocals became the highlight of the movie. (YouTube)

Bin Tere Sanam: While Yaara Dildara failed to make a mark in Bollywood, this song remains a hit even today. Though it has been done to death in remixes, the original with Kavita's unhampered vocals remains the best. (YouTube)