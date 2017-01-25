Raees by rail: Shahrukh Khan’s best onscreen train moments
Raees by rail: Shahrukh Khan pretty much flattened any competition that Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil would have posed when he embarked on the Raees by rail promotional campaign. Where did the idea come from? When asked, Shahrukh replied that not only was it the quickest way to meet a lot of fans in the shortest amount of time, but that some of his most iconic moments in films have been on trains. From Dil Se to Ra One, we take a look at Shahrukh making train rides seem more cool than they actually ever are in real life. Check it out: (PTI)
Dil Se: The film may have flopped, but its Chaiya Chaiya remains one of the most catchy songs even today. Shahrukh Khan's filming on the moving train had made headlines back in the day, add to that Malaika Arora's killer moves and it's no wonder that this is one of SRK's most famous train scenes. (YouTube)
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: No SRK list would be complete without the ending scene of this film. Of course, the question still remains why Shahrukh didn't just pull the chain instead of making Kajol run all the way. (YouTube)
Chennai Express: Only Deepika Padukone could top Kajol's act in this hilarious parody. And let's not forget Shahrukh's back-breaking sequence that follows when he pulls up all the goons one by one.
Ra One: This film may have been a dud, but train chase with Kareena Kapoor had to be one of its most intense sequenes. (YouTube)
Devdas: It's hard to watch Shahrukh's final train journey as the titular character and his heartbreaking conversation with Jackie Shroff without weeping.
Main Hoon Na: While there's nothing significant in this film's train scene, it's a beautiful shot moment, which kicks off an amazing journey for Shahrukh's character.
