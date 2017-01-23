Top News:
Ahead of Raees release, check out Shahrukh Khan’s 5 most memorable negative roles

Mon January 23 2017
  • Shahrukh khan, raees, raees songs, mahira khan, nawazuddin siddiqui, raees kaabil, hrithik roshan, shahrukh khan movies, shahrukh khan songs, shahrukh khan negative roles

    We'll see Shahrukh Khan playing the bad guy next week in Raees and if there's any actor who can make being bad seem so good, it's SRK. After all, we take Shahrukh's position as the Bollywood top dog for granted to the extent that it's sometimes hard to imagine that he was never really meant to play the conventional hero when he started. Right from the unforgivable killer in Baazigar to Sunny Deol's nemesis in Darr, we take a look at Shahrukh's unabashedly negative roles.

    Darr: While Baazigar tops many lists, we're giving Darr the top spot, simply because Shahrukh was never meant to be the star of the film – that was always supposed to be Sunny Deol, but SRK's powerful performance did the exact opposite, but we're not complaining. (YouTube)

    Baazigar: It's very unusual that a film's main character can woo and then throw a woman off a building and still manage to hold the audience's sympathy by the end of the movie. But for Shahrukh, it was this role that made him a heartthrob! (YouTube)

    Anjaam: Yet another film where Shahrukh played the obsessed lover with no redeeming qualities, this time the object of his affection was Madhuri Dixit. Unlike in Darr, Shahrukh was outright vicious with Madhuri, even beating her up from time to time when she rejects him! (YouTube)

    Don: Very few actors could do justice to an Amitabh Bachchan hit. While it's debatable which version is better, Shahrukh succeeded in making the character his own.

    Duplicate: Although it was a comedy film, King Khan did a great job portraying innocence and villainy in his double role. Who can forget the creepy scene where he licks his own blood? (YouTube)

