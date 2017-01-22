Top News:
Freak of nature! Sahara desert hit by biggest snowfall in living memory

Sun January 22 2017
    The world’s hottest desert, Sahara desert, experienced the biggest snowfall in living memory after a winter storm hit the El-Bayad (Algeria) region in North Africa. (AP)

    The desert recorded the biggest snowfall after a snow sprinkle that occurred for the first time in 37 years just before Christmas in previous year. (AP)

    The third largest desert in the world, was surrounded by snow of at least a metre deep. (AP)

    Though the snow has caused chaos in the town known as the Gateway to the Desert as passengers were stranded on buses after the roads became slippery and icy, children on the other hand took advantage of the flurry to frolick unihindered on virgin snow. (Picture: Zineddine Hashas/Geoff Robinson Photography)

    Outside of these bizarre occurrences, there's no clear record of major snow having ever hit the area before. (Zineddine Hashas/Geoff Robinson Photography)

    However, it is actually not the first time this region of the Sahara has been dusted with white powder. Snowfall hit the area in year 1979 as well. (weather world/ nature)

