Happy birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput: 10 reasons why we love the MS Dhoni actor
Sushant Singh Rajput turns 31 today and as he's busy celebrating his big day, we're taking some time to list out why this actor makes our heart melt. Aside from his immense talent and good looks, Sushant has proved that he can hold his own, whether it's solely carrying off one of 2016's highest grossing films or even steal our hearts with his small role in PK. Many happy returns of the day, Sushant, and read on to find out just what makes the MS Dhoni actor a Bollywood treasure. (Twitter)
Sushant fanboys over MS Dhoni all the time and it's adorable to watch. In a time when so many stars feel too big for their boots, Sushant rarely puts on airs and has no problem showing his awe of other celebs. (YouTube/ Twitter)
Unlike many newcomers, Sushant had no connections in Bollywood when he wowed us in Kai Po Che. What he is today is solely a result of his hard work, much like Dhoni, he's a self-made man who works hard for everything he has. (Twitter)
An animal lover is hard to resist and Sushant's pics with his pets are to die for. (Twitter)
Talent, of course, is important, but aren't we all grateful that Sushant is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood today? It almost feels like he can't take a bad photo as he's drool-worthy in all his pics. (Twitter)
Sushtant's Twitter is filled with lyrics, musings about life and dreamy poetry. Many actors are content to just pose selfies of themselves, but Sushant's thoughts about the universe are a refreshing change. (Twitter)
Never content to settle, Sushant is constantly learning new skills. If he's not reading a dozen new books, he's learning how to draw or play the guitar. This guy wants to get the most out of life. (Twitter)
Sushant never forgets his roots. Whether it's pics of his time on Pavitra Rishta or memories from his time off sets during the filming of Kai Po Che, the actor doesn't forget his humble beginnings. (Twitter)
Sushant's pics with his niece Freyja and nephew Nirvanh have to be the cutest things on Twitter. We can't wait for the day when the actor has kids of his own. (Twitter)
The actor has made no secret about how much he misses his late mother and is constantly posting tributes to her. In fact, recently, he even got a tattoo in her honour. (Twitter)
Sushant's humility is possibly his most endearing quality. He's become a Bollywood A-lister and is here to stay, but if you just went by the way he talks in interviews, you'd think one was having a chat with an old friend. (Twitter)
