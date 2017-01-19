India vs England: Virat Kohli leads team to massive win after Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni special
India defeated England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack by 15 runs to take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series after a special partnership of 256 runs between MS Dhoni (134) and Yuvraj Singh (150). Both the players rolled back the years and scored centuries. This was MS Dhoni's first century since he gave away the captaincy of the limited overs' side. While Yuvraj lifted the Man of the Match trophy, Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler for India and finished with the figures of 65/4. (PTI)
Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh acknowledging crowd after completing his century during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni celebrate the wicket of England batsman BA Stokes during 2nd ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)
Indian Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni trying to stop a shot played by England captain Eoin Morgan during 2nd ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)
India's captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes. (Reuters)
Indian batsman M S Dhoni plays a shot during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)
More from this section
- UPSC NDA NA Exam (I) 2017: Application open, apply latest by February 10
- Jallikattu ban: From Dhanush, Suriya to Vishal, Kollywood wants Tamil culture to stay intact
- Hot! Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel on fire in the Late Late Show with James Corden
- Jallikattu protests: Crowds gather to protest Supreme Court ban across Tamil Nadu
- IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: All you need to know
- ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Here are the steps to check results
- Shahrukh Khan fans’ anticipation grows as ‘8 days to Raees’ trends
- Gandhinagar Railway station all set to get a hotel and a swanky makeover! Here’s what it will look like
- Kaabil vs Ghajini: Do we love Hrithik Roshan or Aamir Khan’s film more?