India vs England: Virat Kohli leads team to massive win after Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni special

Thu January 19 2017, 10:25 pm
    India defeated England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack by 15 runs to take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series after a special partnership of 256 runs between MS Dhoni (134) and Yuvraj Singh (150). Both the players rolled back the years and scored centuries. This was MS Dhoni's first century since he gave away the captaincy of the limited overs' side. While Yuvraj lifted the Man of the Match trophy, Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler for India and finished with the figures of 65/4. (PTI)

    Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh acknowledging crowd after completing his century during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)

    Indian captain Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni celebrate the wicket of England batsman BA Stokes during 2nd ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)

    Indian Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni trying to stop a shot played by England captain Eoin Morgan during 2nd ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)

    India's captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes. (Reuters)

    Indian batsman M S Dhoni plays a shot during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (PTI)

