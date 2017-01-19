India vs England: Virat Kohli leads team to massive win after Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni special

India defeated England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack by 15 runs to take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series after a special partnership of 256 runs between MS Dhoni (134) and Yuvraj Singh (150). Both the players rolled back the years and scored centuries. This was MS Dhoni's first century since he gave away the captaincy of the limited overs' side. While Yuvraj lifted the Man of the Match trophy, Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler for India and finished with the figures of 65/4. (PTI)