Jallikattu ban: From Dhanush, Suriya to Vishal, Kollywood wants Tamil culture to stay intact

As Jallikattu becomes the centre of a heated national debate, many stars from Kollywood have spoken out against the ban. It started with Simbu, who said he was prepared to go to jail for his beliefs, and one by one, other big names from the industry jumped on the Jallikattu bandwagon. The actors have been vocal about their views, sending out messages, videos and press conferences to end the ban on the bull taming sport. Check out their statements: (Twitter)

Simbu, the first actor to talk about Jallikattu, said, “Jallikattu is the cultural symbol of our state and it is our pride too. We have been practicing this art of valour for years, and it is utterly disgraceful when some groups and individuals manage to misguide and misinform the authorities of the governance and judiciary on this art that is considered as a cultural symbol of our state.” (Twitter)

Suriya, according to a report in the India Express, said, “The bulls are part of our culture and identity. Introduce a few regulations, but do not abolish the sport.” (Twitter/PTI)

Vishal is the latest actor to speak out against the ban, telling ANI, “It's not a protest, it is a revolution. Our voice should reach the centre and they should pass the ordinance.” (ANI/PTI)

Nayanthara said in a statement, “The power of youth is proven again. What Tamil Nadu has been witnessing for the past few days in support of Jallikattu is an unprecedented history. It indeed makes me proud to be part of this state.” (Twitter/Reuters)

Dhanush has been quite vocal on social media about the ban, posting videos and tweets about the sport. He said, “Jallikattu is an integral element of the voice and identity of Tamilians.” (Twitter/PTI)

Rajinikanth said during a recent award ceremony, “Bring in whatever rules but jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture.” (Twitter/AP)