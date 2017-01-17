Shahrukh Khan fans’ anticipation grows as ‘8 days to Raees’ trends

Shahrukh Khan has managed to sustain the excitement around Raees, which began last month. Now, only eight days away, SRKians wait in eager anticipation to see the Bollywood badshah back on the big screen. Last year, Shahrukh didn't have stellar performances at the box office. His Fan was a disaster, while his role in Dear Zindagi was highly praised, it was more of an extended cameo. So, the actor's fans are all geared up to welcome him back to theatres. Check out the Twitter frenzy: (Twitter)

Raees has it all, according to this photo – romance, action, realism and all the other ingredients to make a box office hit. (Twitter)

Shahrukh's gangster was compared to Hollywood's most famous gangster – Marlon Brando's The Godfather. Shahrukh was humorously even called the Godfather of Bollywood. (Twitter)

The Shahrukh Khan version of the “Keep Calm” meme perfectly summed up how excited his fans are for the film. Stay patient, SRKians, he's coming. (Twitter)

This tribute to Raees' battery (glasses) cutely referenced other famous characters who wore glasses like Breaking Bad's Walter White and Harry Potter. (Twitter)