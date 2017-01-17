Kaabil vs Ghajini: Do we love Hrithik Roshan or Aamir Khan’s film more?

The minute Kaabil's trailer hit YouTube, it started a million comparisons with Ghajini. The comment, “So #Kaabil is basically #Ghajini gone blind” summed up the people who remembered Aamir Khan's 2008 flick when they saw its 2017 Hrithik Roshan avatar. The comparisons are inevitable, of course, because the plot remains almost unchange – a differently abled man seeks revenge for his lover's death. But once Kaabil hits the theatres, which movie will prove to be the better one? Here's what we think:

Kaabil's plot seems like a bit of a caricature. Baddies rape Yami Gautam's character and Hrithik is off for revenge. Really? These bad guys, who are probably loaded with cash and run a gangster business, had nothing better to do than assault Hrithik's girlfriend? In Ghajini, Kalpana's death wasn't due to some randy villain, she interfered in Ghajini's business. That's a realistic cause – bad guys do their own thing and don't want trouble; not that they exist solely to ruin good people's lives. (YouTube)

Speaking of bad guys, Ghajini (film and character) was realistic to a frightening point. Ghajini was not some sophisticated, high class criminal (remember his struggle to mouth 'short term memory loss?') and that packed a dose of reality for viewers. Rohit and Ronit Sharma are great, but compare them to Pradeep Rawat's character and they come off as pretty-boy villains. (YouTube)

You got to feel the before-and-after factor in Ghajini immensely. Aamir Khan looked happy and had a full head of hair before the accident. After, he got tattooed up, worked out and had a scar on his head. In Kaabil, Hrithik is blind before tragedy strikes and after, so all we'll really have to go by is Hrithik's sadness. There's no loss, other than the loss of his beloved. In Ghajini, Aamir lost his fiance, his memory and a normal life in general.